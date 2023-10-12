B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

