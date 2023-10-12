Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 84,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,175.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 172,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 165,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $173,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

