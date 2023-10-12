B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

IVE stock opened at $155.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

