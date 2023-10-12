Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,802 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

