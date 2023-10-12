Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $373.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $406.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

