Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UGI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.52%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

