Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,851 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

