EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 64,764 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

NYSE:CNC opened at $70.98 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

