Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Down 2%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.00. 145,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 713,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $932.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 14,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,500. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,519,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

