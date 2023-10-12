JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $139.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s current price.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $104.38 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,841 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,330. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

