Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Down 2.2%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 291,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 562,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Adeia Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $936.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.17 million. Adeia had a negative net margin of 55.32% and a positive return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Adeia by 33,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

