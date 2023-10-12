TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Lowered to $331.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.10.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLD

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $252.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $307.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.35 and its 200 day moving average is $245.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.