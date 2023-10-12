Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Generac by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after buying an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 25.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,040,000 after buying an additional 409,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 345,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.74.

Generac Trading Down 1.2 %

Generac stock opened at $106.47 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.