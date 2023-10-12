Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Down 2.5%

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.49. 3,348,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,449,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 44.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $1,210,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 28.2% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.