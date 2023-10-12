Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 115,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 42,343 shares.The stock last traded at $46.69 and had previously closed at $46.35.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $767.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 877.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.