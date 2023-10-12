Compass Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at $545,836.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $176,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,836.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,075 shares of company stock valued at $498,083 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFS Financial

TFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 13.87%.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 389.67%.

TFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.