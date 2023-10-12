Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $46,000.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $418.55 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.17 and a 52-week high of $443.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.87.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $403.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.25.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

