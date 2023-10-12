Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.31. 2,122,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,704,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Neogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neogen

Neogen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.