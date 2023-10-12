Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,721 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

