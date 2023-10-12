Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Up 9%

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) was up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 2,664,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,132,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VSTS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VSTS

Vestis Price Performance

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.