Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,138,000 after buying an additional 1,211,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after buying an additional 411,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NFE opened at $33.23 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

