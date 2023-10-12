Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 43,679 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 936.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

