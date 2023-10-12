Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.23 and last traded at $61.00. 378,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 337,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

NUVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $130,398.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,121.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,784 shares of company stock worth $1,496,520. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,690,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,643,000 after buying an additional 70,864 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,884,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,256,000 after buying an additional 95,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after buying an additional 200,966 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

