Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 9%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.36. 883,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,244,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLNC. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

