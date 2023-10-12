Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,220 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.