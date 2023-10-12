Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,774,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 3,954,832 shares.The stock last traded at $47.87 and had previously closed at $47.81.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 85,089 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 78,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 903,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

