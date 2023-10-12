Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on November 17th

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCI stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $16.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

