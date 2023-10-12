Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in September

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the September 15th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Alphawave IP Group stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Alphawave IP Group has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

