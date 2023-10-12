DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $2.98 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039916 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00151959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00045825 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028283 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00024261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003676 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

