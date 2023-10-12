Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.67

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.67 and last traded at C$7.73, with a volume of 6985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.
