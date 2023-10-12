First Busey Co. (BUSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

First Busey has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Busey to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

First Busey Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Busey has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,850 shares of company stock worth $504,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

