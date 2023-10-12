Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $164.89 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00033575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,314,230 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

