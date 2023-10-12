Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $864.20

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $864.20 and last traded at $829.65, with a volume of 3588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $853.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $834.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.74.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $28.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.89%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

