Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.33

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 316666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.