Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.16

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 4632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Xinyi Glass Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.
About Xinyi Glass
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyi Glass
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.