POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.33

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 35950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Featured Articles

