THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on November 10th

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

THOR Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.86. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THOR Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.