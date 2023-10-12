Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 270.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adhera Therapeutics Stock Up 11.1 %

OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.21.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs. The company is developing MLR-1019 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and MLR -1023 to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

