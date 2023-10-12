Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the September 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of China Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.28. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $21.91 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

