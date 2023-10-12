Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $76.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $82.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

