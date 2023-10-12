YES WORLD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.54 (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $662,312.10 and $21.54 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

