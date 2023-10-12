ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 297.8% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAZY shares. UBS Group cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASAZY

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASAZY opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

