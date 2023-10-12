Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in September

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the September 15th total of 347,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAYRY. Redburn Atlantic cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

