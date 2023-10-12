Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

