Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Austevoll Seafood ASA
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.