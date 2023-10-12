Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $32,019.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039916 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00151959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00045825 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028283 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00024261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003676 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

