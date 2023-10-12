Sweat Economy Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.90 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $72.90 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,304,777,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,726,111,553 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

