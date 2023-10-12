Energi Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $68,938.80 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00033575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,454,590 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.