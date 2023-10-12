Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 19th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 24.18%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $808.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

