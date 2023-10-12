Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

