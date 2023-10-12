Colabor Group (GCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of C$164.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.90 million.

GCL stock opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.89. Colabor Group has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$1.19.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

